We are extremely fortunate to have Alayna Marie Brinton running for Walla Walla School Board Position 3. She comes to us with a bachelor's degrees in psychology and sociology from Washington State University. She also has a master's in clinical social work from Walla Walla University and is currently pursuing an MBA with emphasis in organizational psychology at Eastern Washington University.
Alayna will not come to us with a personal or political agenda. She will come to us with an extensive background in education, mental health and experience. She’ll also come to us with an understanding of the importance of providing an inclusive environment for all students of diverse backgrounds.
A vote for Alayna promises a bright future for our educational system and for all students!
Suzie Hamburg Davis
Walla Walla