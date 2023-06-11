A letter on behalf of Alayna Marie Brinton for Walla Walla School Board Position No. 4:
I have watched Alayna build an organization dedicated to providing our community with critical mental health services. I've had the privilege to walk part of her journey from a passion to an entity that addresses an enormous need. Alayna and colleagues created a nonprofit from the ground up by listening, learning, collaborating and working hard. Walk-in mental health care has been a community dream for years but required vision, structure, funding, partnerships and staffing. The result is accessible, affordable care.
I am grateful for this addition to the Valley's health care services and to Alayna for making it happen.
Alayna is a well-informed leader with 20 years of experience working with and on behalf of children. She has a master's in clinical social work and is working on a master's in business administration. Her service includes Blue Mountain Health Cooperative chairwoman; Walla Walla County Community Health Advisory Board; and the Walla Walla Community Development Block Grant Board.
Alayna is dedicated to her family, including two Berney Bulldogs, and believes in the power of education to transform lives and change the future. Please get to know Alayna at alaynamariebrintonforwallawallapublicschools.com.
Cindy Widmer
College Place