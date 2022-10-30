I had a burning question after attending this past Tuesday’s Walla Walla School Board meeting in which a group of adults (I call them book burners) continued their harassment of board members, and insinuated dark and perverse intentions of school staff. This has been going on for months during the meeting’s public comment period.
What satisfaction do book burners get from badgering school employees? Why continue to waste the time of the school board and parents who might wish to address topics other than which titles the book burners say are inappropriate?
It’s stomach-turning to hear insinuated and sometimes outright claims that our school employees are grooming and peddling pornography to other peoples’ kids (through acclaimed literary works, mind you). Clearly, their own kids aren’t reading such filth. Do they sincerely believe that, against all evidence to the contrary, our phenomenal school staff and administration mean our children harm?
I don’t buy it. Beef over library book selection isn’t the reason these folks are angry and in need of a target. I think this phenomenon of moralistic finger-wagging is about the fact that there’s a podium and a microphone at these meetings. It’s just karaoke for Tucker Carlson fans.
Andrew Asmus
Walla Walla