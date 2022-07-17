With the recent celebration of the 4th of July and 246 years of American history, there are many quotes by famous Americans that have become ageless.
Patrick Henry: “Give me liberty or give me death!" President Franklin D. Roosevelt: "A date which will live in infamy." President Ronald Reagan: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" And more recently, President Joe Biden: "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing."
"You bet we do! It’s called life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and common-sense, law-abiding, thinking Americans are not happy! That is why we desperately need a major change in November.
Daryl Schreiner
College Place