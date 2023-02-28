With the Ukraine conflict and doping use, there is a debate in the Olympic community about whether or not to let Russia compete in the 2024 summer Olympics.
Russian athletes have been caught using banned performance-enhancing drugs in many previous Olympics. According to Anadolu Agency Sports, the International Olympic Committee has revoked 149 medals, and 46 have been stripped from Russian competitors. As recommended by the IOC, most sports have banned Russians from Olympic qualifying events, and this is deserved.
Because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the use of banned drugs, Russia should not be able to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
Carson Hayes
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla