Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds to any legislation that has been passed by this Congress with doom and gloom. Unbelievable the things she says! Read her newsletters!
Is she just drinking the party Kool-aid? Is she counting on her constituents to not read these bills nor look at her voting record, as any smart voter would?
HR 4346, the Chips Act 2022, will increase jobs making the chips we use in modern technology, including cell phones and cars, encourage manufacturers to produce them here, and lower the costs to consumers. CMR voted no!
HR 7910,the Protecting our Kids Act, increases the age limits for buying certain weapons, requires safe storage of weapons in the home, prohibits trafficking of untraceable weapons and limits some larger-capacity magazine.: CMR voted no!
HR 3684, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, designated money for 5,300 projects across the country. In Washington, this includes money for 416 bridges, modernization of our airports and ports, and broadband for 204,900 households in rural communities at reasonable affordability. CMR voted no!
So, I ask you: Since this legislation brings some measure of good to us all, and it passed without the support of CMR, just whom does she represent?
Remember to vote! It's your voice for the future!
Elizabeth Dwonch
Walla Walla