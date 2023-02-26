The next summer Olympics start July 26, 2024. One key question is if Russian athletes should be allowed to compete. Over the years, Russian Olympians have been caught cheating with performance enhancing drugs. Many other Olympians are angry because of this advantage, and Russia athletes have been banned for four years due to this illegal activity.
Many want to put qualifications on Russians to compete.
More than 30 countries issued a joint statement that said: “In order for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, they would represent as ‘neutral athletes and in no way represent their state or any other organization in their country.” This seems fair because of the Russia-Ukraine conflicts.
According to Sports Illustrated, “Ignoring the invasion of Ukraine entirely would be both insensitive and foolhardy.” It would give others the idea they can overlook the humanitarian crisis Russia's invasion created.
I strongly urge you to support Ukraine and a ban of Russian athletes from international sports.
Kittrick Stroe
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla