I, Kent Bigler, endorse Jared Hawkins for part-time Walla Walla County District Court judge. I am also an attorney and I have known Jared for quite some time . I am convinced Jared will follow the law and will also include common sense and logic in all decisions.
It is impressive that Jared has been practicing law for over 17 years and his practice has been varied and diverse in private law practice as well as government law practice. Further, Jared is highly committed to his family and our community, is a military veteran, business owner, church leader, and an active service organization member.
Jared also served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps and has experience practicing in criminal law. As a former board member of the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, I see Jared as a strong advocate for domestic abuse survivors and for the best interests of children.
I highly recommend Jared Hawkins as part-time Walla Walla County District Court judge.
Kent Bigler
College Place