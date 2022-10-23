One of the challenges of being older is coming to grips with a reality that isn’t new but is more popular than ever: Republicans, instead of acknowledging that their policies are unpopular, resort to claiming that any election won by a Democrat, must have been through fraud.
Now, more and more candidates are not embarrassed to aver they need not abide by the lawful will of the people’s choice at the ballot box. Unfortunately, it needs to be pointed out that the principle of one person one vote is foundational to our Constitution.
So, I urge every voter to ask each candidate they consider voting for whether, win or lose, they will accept the result or not.
Diana Broze
Walla Walla