The rise in inflation is supposed to be about 8%, but some folks have raised the price of their products 25-30%.
That's bad enough, but when the quality of the product is lowered as well, time to change spending habits. Time to make more things at home. Who needs a sauce that's been watered down till it's more like coconut water than coconut milk (the good creamy stuff)?
The Jan. 15 Houston Chronicle had an article about Houstonians buying their own laying hens since the price of eggs has gone up so dramatically. The city's neighborhoods allow varying numbers of chickens (in some places, no roosters), so that people can get fresh eggs at a fraction of the cost that they'd pay at the store.
As awful as the in-shelter days of COVID have been, a lot of people have become better cooks and better craftspeople. Necessity is not only the mother of invention, she's the mother of renovation. Even the super rich need to deal with change, climate change particularly. Flying into outer space doesn't address what needs to happen here.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla