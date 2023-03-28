The March 23 Union-Bulletin has a front-page article on upgrading sports facilities at Walla Walla schools. Overall, for many reasons, this is worthwhile. Sports are good for improving skills, endurance, teamwork, and leadership.
But think again regarding an artificial (plastic) turf field. Just because other schools in our league have plastic turf is not justification for having it in Walla Walla. Boston and many other municipalities (e.g., in California and Connecticut) have banned new plastic fields. As it wears out, artificial turf sheds PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (synthetic organo-fluorine chemicals), known as “forever chemicals” because most don’t break down. PFAS accumulate in the environment and in the bodies of animals and people; they are linked to cancer, liver problems, thyroid issues, birth defects, kidney disease, decreased immunity and other serious health problems.
Artificial turf also sheds microplastics, found everywhere on Earth, including mothers’ milk and our atmosphere. Artificial turf contaminates groundwater; the PFAS and microplastics go into our rivers and oceans.
Plastic turf costs millions of dollars, must be replaced every 8 to 15 years, and is not generally recyclable. Walla Walla should ban artificial turf fields.
Bob Carson
Walla Walla