It's common knowledge that the season for brush fires is here. The Veterans Administration recently did its duty by commissioning an "army" of roughly 400 goats to destroy a fire hazard along a fence line adjacent to land owned by the City of Walla Walla.
Less than a day after arriving on site, the goats had happily eaten enough to destroy the hazard on the V.A. property. Having done so without munching in formation, a shot being fired, or any citations being awarded, to paraphrase General McArthur, like old soldiers that never die, the goats just faded away.
Meanwhile, the fire hazard still exists on the city side of the fence, possibly putting the lives of approximately 80 elderly resident vets at risk.
Now that the goats and the V.A. have done their part, it's time for the City of Walla Walla to do the same.
Robert M. Hysell
Walla Walla