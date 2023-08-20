Waite a minute — David Weiss, who was assigned to the Hunter Biden investigation as head prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's office, has now been appointed to the case as a special counsel. Wasn't there a long investigation into Biden's criminal activity, after which Weiss offered and Biden accepted a sweetheart deal that the court rejected and which has now been withdrawn? Now what?
I guess with the special counsel's authority, his memory of his prior investigation will improve — or maybe not. Aren't special counsels supposed to be independent and unassociated with both the defendant and the U.S. Attorney's office? How is Weiss independent of the U.S. Attorney? Is this fair? Does imake any sense? If you believe in equal justice for all, the answer is obvious — it doesn't!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla