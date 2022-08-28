This is in response to a letter from Diane Alexander that U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' vote against the Inflation Reduction Act was wrong ("McMorris Rodgers votes against veterans, senior citizens,: Aug. 21).
Numerous experts believe that the IRA does very little to reduce inflation and that it may cause inflation and increase our taxes. Several features were added in attempt to gain support. One was to put a $2,000 cap on Medicare part D expenditures. Another was to ensure that every company pays a minimum 15% tax.
The $2,000 cap is only available to people on Medicare while all those younger than 65 won’t get any cap and may face higher drug costs. The 15% minimum tax would apply to companies that are using previous congressional tax reduction legislation to reduce their taxes.
The IRA has little to do with controlling inflation and is really oriented toward giving benefits to the wealthy through credits for electric vehicles and those who install solar and certain electrical systems. It also adds 87,000 IRS agents (mostly auditors) and gives EPA $75 billion for a climate bank (?).
Regardless of their political party, I think that anyone who voted against the IRA deserves our support.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla