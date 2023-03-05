According to animalcardonations.org, there are over 10,000 puppy mills in the United States. Many people think that animal cruelty isn’t a pressing issue, but it is worse than you think.
Animal cruelty is a very serious issue in the United States. According to animalcardonation.org, “65% of animal abuse is inflicted on dogs.” Dogs are an important and necessary part of life and this mistreatment of them needs to stop.
Animals are not only being hurt, but killed. As animalcardonations.org states, “50% of rescue pit bulls are euthanized.”
In conclusion, people need to help to deal with this very serious issue. Animal cruelty is no joke and it needs to be stopped. We need to support our local animal shelters.
Sidney Armitage
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla