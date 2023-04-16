The concerns raised by Whitman College students regarding the use of artificial turf for a recreation area are valid. I think in our fast-paced society, we are often in too much of a hurry to examine all the issues. However, I would like to suggest that a close review of another environmental issue is appropriate.
Water consumption should be considered. Real grass consumes a lot of water. I, for one, believe that the Walla Walla Valley is already in a critical period regarding our water supply. Any further demand on our water resources warrants a close examination.
Arnold Coe
Member, Walla Walla Watershed Council
College Place