The Federal Reserve’s cheap-money policies vastly benefit government, the super-rich and the low-income while punishing the middle class.
The share of income earned by the middle class has fallen from 62% in 1970 to just 43%.
In the 1970s baby boomers inherited an economy with $0.4 trillion of national debt, they’re leaving behind $30 trillion.
Election after election all we do is print and throw away more money getting ourselves, and moreover younger Americans, deeper in debt.
If we ever expect things to get better, we need to explicitly confess that America’s undeclared liberals vs. conservatives Civil War II is undeniable, destructive, and tearing our once truly “United” States apart.
United we stand, divided we are falling.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla