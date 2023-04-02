One-third of all teenagers have not read a book for pleasure in a year, 43 million U.S. adults have trouble reading, and 27% of adults in the U.S. didn’t read in 2018. These statistics point to a serious issue — reading levels are dropping.
People might say that reading is unnecessary, or takes up time. They say it might be useless, that it is unneeded and that you can learn everything you need in two seconds online. While reading does take time and you can learn things quickly on the internet, studies have shown that reading improves decision-making, increases your vocabulary, and decreases mental decline at rates of up to 32%.
Albert Einstein once said, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” Children who read at least 20 minutes a day read almost 2 million words in a year. Six extra minutes a day improves their reading performance.
However, not all children get this help. The U.S. is ranked 125th out of 194 countries in literacy rates.
Pick up a book. Four books a year is greater than the median for the U.S. Four books a year is easy.
Kate Milligan
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla