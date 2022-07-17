Poor Jerry Votendahl. It seems he’s the last person on the Trump train ("Donald Trump made America great," July 12). He still hasn’t figured out that Joe Biden wasn’t elected because he was the best thing since sliced bread. He won because America was sick of a narcissistic, lying president who rode an Obama recovery for four years and took credit for it and convinced the public it was his tax cut for corporations and the wealthy that did it. He just made the rich wealthier.
Did Mexico pay for the wall? How about that “love fest” with North Korea? Cons, all cons. And please, Afghanistan? A 300,000-man army, trained the last four years under Trump (remember, Trump knows more than his generals) dropped their weapons like frightened rabbits and ran away without the decency to pitch a grenade into a Humvee. That’s Biden's fault?
There would be a Republican president right now if the party had run anyone instead of Trump. But, after watching the Jan. 6 hearings, maybe Votendahl longs for a dictator — just as long as it’s a Republican dictator.
There’s hope. Maybe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? No more history classes. Book burnings. God help America!
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla