Amazon continues to amaze me with its brazenness. First, they say they are discontinuing their "Smile" program that offers a small percentage on orders to our charities of choice. This comes after they have been proudly sending out reports regularly about how much has been given!
Then they announce they will be hiring a staffing administrator for their new Tri-Cities distribution centers with a salary range of $31,000 to $64,000 a year. This person is to be responsible for helping to hire and train upwards of 1,500 people! The job description says this person is to be "the face of Amazon for our candidates."
Going on the grand amount that job pays, it doesn't sound like those working there will be making very much! I guess we should be happy that they may be helping to keep some people off the streets. Maybe Amazon could join with state and local governments & provide more of their mostly tax free dollars to help provide affordable housing for those in need.
Brian Mantle
College Place