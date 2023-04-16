Football is not offered through school for sixth-graders. This needs to change. Many kids love to play football and lose interest because they can’t do it in sixth grade. In Washington state sixth-graders are allowed to play every sport offered through the school except football. The reason is concussions, which is understandable, but you can still get a concussion in seventh grade and eighth grade and through high school. In fact, the higher your grade, the harder kids will tackle you, which increases the risk of concussions.
In soccer, you can get a concussion if someone kicks a ball at your head. In basketball, if someone knocks you onto the ground you can get a concussion sometimes. Also in baseball, you can get hit in the head with a ball and get a concussion. All this proves that you can get hurt just as much in other sports as in football.
We need to change the rules. Try talking to your athletic director or your principal or, if you are brave, have your parents contact a state legislator.
Zachary Christopher
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla