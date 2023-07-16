Every once in a while, you meet someone who checks the “force of nature” box. Alayna Brinton does that for me. I have worked with Alayna on the county’s Community Health Advisory Board.
Alayna is a pathbreaker on bringing mental health help to people where they need it and when they need it. She is breaking down the barriers that have separated people who have needed help and those wanting to provide it. She mobilizes people and money to get the job done. She is tireless in seeking solutions and leaving problems behind.
Alayna is a community hero. And she is running for Walla Walla School Board. She will bring energy, commitment and thoughtfulness to the board.
Don Schwerin
Waitsburg