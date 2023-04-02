Owning a dog is proven to provide many health benefits. That's why everyone should own a dog. Anyone who has grown up around dogs knows the benefits of keeping a puppy around. It is proven that dogs can cure some cases of depression and even reduce stress and anxiety. Having a dog can also improve your overall health; just playing with your dog is proven to lower blood pressure and makes you less susceptible to heart disease.
Adopting a dog from your local humane society could be the perfect option for anyone wanting a dog. Not only will it give you great benefits, but getting dogs out of shelters is much needed due to overcrowding. Ultimately, you are saving that dog's life by giving it a home. Adopt a dog today.
Parker Hand
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla