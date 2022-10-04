As a business owner in Walla Walla for more than 32-years, I am supporting Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabriel Acosta for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney. Gabe has integrity and 34 years of experience serving Walla Walla County.
With more gang activity in recent years, I’ve seen an escalation in crime and have spent thousands of dollars repairing damage and trying to secure our business against the criminals who continue to target us. Comparing the other candidate’s 9 years of experience to Gabe Acosta’s 34 years, there is no question in my mind, and I’m sure in the minds of many other business owners in this county — we need the experience Gabe Acosta can bring to the job of Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney.
Gabriel Acosta is the best candidate for the job.
Doug Luttrell
Walla Walla