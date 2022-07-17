I endorse Gabe Acosta for Walla Walla County prosecutor.
I am a practicing attorney and former adjunct law professor at both Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University. I have known Acosta for many years. He will ensure all citizens are protected from lawbreakers, especially those who are career offenders and those who commit serious crimes.
Make no mistake, we cannot be protected unless the lawbreakers are held accountable. Acosta will hold lawbreakers accountable and show compassion to the victims and to the innocent.
I am convinced Acosta will continue to use common sense and logic in all his decisions. He has earned an incredible reputation for the way he has handled crime as the chief deputy prosecutor since 1993. I highly recommend him as Walla Walla County prosecutor.
Kent Bigler
College Place