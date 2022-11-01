I am writing in support of Gabe Acosta’s candidacy for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney. In my opinion, Gabe is clearly the most qualified and experienced candidate.
Gabe’s voter pamphlet statement of his experience, training and activities in the local prosecuting office for over 30 years speaks for itself. I’ve worked with Gabe as a prosecutor and judge since March of 1988. He is an excellent lawyer with great respect for the fair and just administration of the legal process. His commitment to the public service necessary to efficiently run this public office and be involved in this community cannot seriously be challenged.
Please join me in casting your ballot for Gabe Acosta, Walla Walla County prosecuting sttorney.
Donald W. Schacht
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge, Retired