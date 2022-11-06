A letter that appeared to insinuate Gabe Acosta was part of the “good-ole-boy” club could not be further from the truth. For years Gabe and his wife, Cindy, fostered many children and adopted eight. There was no time for Gabe to be part of any good-ole-boy club. He worked hard and then went home to be a dad.
Another letter insinuated Gabe had not prosecuted domestic violent or sexual assault cases. Public records show Gabe has successfully prosecuted many of those cases. It is clear that Gabe has a deep passion for keeping our beloved community safe.
Gabriel Acosta has the breadth of experience and integrity to be my choice for prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County.
Dede Anderson
Walla Walla