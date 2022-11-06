I’m writing to endorse Gabe Acosta for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney. I’m a recently retired lawyer who worked both sides of the fence as a criminal defense attorney and later as a prosecutor. As such I’m well acquainted with the requirements and demands of the office and I can state without reservation that Gabe has all the attributes of a stellar county prosecuting attorney.
Gabe has been our chief deputy prosecuting attorney since 1993 and has tried approximately 200 jury trials since joining the prosecuting attorney’s office in 1988. Additionally, Gabe has argued in front of both the State Court of Appeals and our State Supreme Court.
Gabe’s skill, knowledge, integrity, leadership, and fairness make him the standout candidate for prosecuting attorney. He is passionate about preserving the safety of our thriving community and is committed to maintaining a robust communication with crime victims in case resolution.
Please join me in voting for Gabe Acosta.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla