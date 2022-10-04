I am supporting Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabriel Acosta for prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County. I’ve known Gabe for many years and can assure you that he is a humble man of integrity who has worked tirelessly for 34-years to help keep our community safe.
Along with the difficult job of serving as deputy prosecuting attorney, Gabe and his wife, Cindy, have fostered many children and adopted eight. Knowing the love and support Gabe and Cindy have given to so many little ones who needed them most is a testament to the commitment Gabe has for Walla Walla County.
Gabe has witnessed first-hand the damage violent criminals have inflicted on some in our community, especially the little ones who have no voice and must depend on a committed and experienced prosecutor to protect them.
Please join me in supporting the best candidate for the job of prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County, Gabriel Acosta.
Renée Unterseher
College Place