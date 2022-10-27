Do you vote for change, based on someone’s statement that we’re all apathetic? Or do you vote for a candidate who has demonstrated they have experience, integrity, and an unquestioned record of success? When there are only two choices and one candidate gets only 40% of the primary vote, is that a mandate for change? Is the money coming for change from local voters or a majority of Seattle/Westside contributors?
Would I be asking you questions about the Prosecuting Attorney candidates? Yes, I am!
The prosecutor is the most powerful official in the criminal justice system. Prosecutors exercise discretion, deciding who to charge with a crime, what charges to file, when to drop the charges, whether or not to plea bargain and how to allocate prosecutorial resources.
The prosecutor's office also advises other county departments on land use, water rights and many issues that directly affect our farming community. Could "efficiency in prosecutions" be a simpler term or disguise for drastically changing or altering prosecutorial discretion practices in Walla Walla County?
One-line slogans about change and modernization are worthless without integrity and a proven track record. Case closed. My vote is for Gabe Acosta!
Randall Unterseher
College Place