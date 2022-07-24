I am a deputy prosecuting attorney with over 20 years of experience in jurisdictions all over Washington state. I have known Gabe Acosta for 16 years. He was my colleague and mentor for nine years.
Washington criminal procedure is becoming ever more complex due to legislation, court rules and appellate court opinions. For a smaller rural county, Walla Walla has a lot of violent crime. Yet Acosta's opponent is a Walla Walla deputy prosecutor with little experience.
Acosta has decades of experience. There won't be a criminal charge he hasn't dealt with before.
As a mentor, he showed me unfailing patience and set an example of diligence and fairness. His professional and family life is one of public service. He is not a politician but a person of substance.
Public safety is too important for identity politics or party affiliation to play any role. Protect your community and vote for Gabe Acosta.
April King
Dayton