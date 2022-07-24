This letter is to express our support of Gabe Acosta for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney.
Others-focused. Genuine. Thoughtful. Fair. Honest. Wise. Well-balanced. Professional. These attributes we have found to be hallmarks of his character.
His service to others is devoid of greed and selfish ambition. He has a genuine desire to do the right thing and to act in ways that better our community, both in personal and professional practice, over decades of service. We’ve known Gabe for 25 years, as a friend and co-laborer in this county, and we believe that his years of experience have clearly demonstrated a consistent walk on behalf of this community — something we greatly need and value. He is the ideal man for this place, this time and this office.
Gabe demonstrates a thoughtful approach to people and society. When we think about principled leaders, Gabe is one a few we know we can count on to be true.
We hope that together, we can vote Gabe Acosta into this role for which he is so well suited.
Troy and Julia Fitzgerald
Walla Walla