I am writing in support of Gabriel Acosta for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney. This is a critical race as the prosecutor has to make daily decisions that affect all of our lives. Gabe has the experience to do that after 31 years as chief deputy prosecutor. These years have given him great experience in making tough decisions, trying tough cases and managing a large office of lawyers and paralegals. It has also given him the experience to work effectively with our judges, county commissioners, court clerks and other elected county officials.
Gabe is the qualified candidate for this position.
Daniel J. Hess
Walla Walla