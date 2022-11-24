Abortion debate is missing something — focus on the father’s responsibility
So far, all pro- and anti-abortion comments go into great detail about rights and punishments concerning the pregnant woman and medical community. Not once have I seen any comments about the man who is part of the equation of a pregnancy. Not once has there been mention of the responsibilities requiring the sperm donor to step up to his part of this whole situation.
No doubt if equal focus was directed at the man to shoulder the financial, emotional, and lifelong commitment to a child he fathered, there would be a change in the overall constant need for aggressive punishment of the pregnant woman and the medical community.
JOYCE ANDERSON
Walla Walla