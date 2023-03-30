AAUW Walla Walla has advocated on behalf of women for over 50 years around education, child care, equal pay and other issues. We also advocate for justice for female victims of violence and crime. Recently there have been several criminal trials where defendants have been charged with rape and/or child sexual abuse. Some press around these trials has focused on the actions of the victims rather than the defendants.
Defendants are innocent until proven guilty but victims of sexual violence often are treated as guilty until proven innocent. Defense attorneys routinely blame the victim for inviting or deserving the attack. The Union-Bulletin headline on Feb. 28 quoted the victim as saying “I was drunk.”
AAUW-Walla Walla’s members join many people in the Valley unwilling to accept the perpetuation of victim blaming which minimizes the trauma of sexual violence. Following community outcry, the U-B acknowledged that the harmful headline should not have been used. We agree, and as International Day Against Victim-Blaming approaches on April 3, we look forward to seeing that commitment reflected in future coverage of issues surrounding victims of gendered violence.
Chessa Hickox
President AAUW-Walla Walla
Kari Isaacson
AAUW-Walla Walla Board member at large