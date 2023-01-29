Like many of you, I am eagerly awaiting the 58th Annual AAUW-Walla Walla Book Sale. The weekend of Feb. 24-26 will bring community members back to the Marcus Whitman ballroom to enjoy a fabulous collection of books, non-print media and collectibles. But did you know that proceeds from this sale go directly back to women in our community in the form of two different scholarships?
The AAUW Returning Student Scholarship is designed for women who are returning to college or university after an interruption in their education, while the AAUW STEM Horizons Scholarship is designed for Juniors or Seniors in college who have declared their major in a STEM area of study. For years, women of all ages in our community have benefited from AAUW’s commitment to education.
If you or someone you know is in need of financial assistance in pursuing higher education, please apply by March 6 via the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Common Application.
Judy Peasley
Walla Walla