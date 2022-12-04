I listened to all the local candidates, read everything I could to make an informed decision, voted, dropped off my ballot and checked to make sure it was accepted. But it took weeks to find out who won. All we got was bad excuses from the Walla Walla County auditor's office.
The candidates who cared enough to run spent their money and time and still had to wait with the rest of us to find out who won. I wonder why I bother.
My parents always said if you don't vote, you can't complain. I'm complaining. I think our new secretary of state should be informed about what happened in Walla Walla County. Let's see if he has the courage to make the necessary fixes we need in our auditor's office.
Floralyn Eaton
Walla Walla