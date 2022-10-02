Paraphrasing a professor I saw on YouTube as he described prime characteristics of fascism:
Fascists long for a mythic past – a sacred motherland, or MAGA. They utilize propaganda. Hitler had a brilliant propaganda department; the American far right has a whole cable “news” network.
Fascists emphasize the dangerous other: ethnic minorities, immigrants, gays, liberals, and socialists. Fascists thus convince more moderate conservatives: yes, we are extreme but it’s either us or them.
A fascist’s worst enemy is the truth, and so truth is attacked by conspiracies and misinformation and “alternative facts.” Science and academics are derided, and lies become commonplace.
Fascists claim society is a hierarchy wherein some people are inferior to others; the fascists are at the top due to racial or ethnic superiority. And yet fascists whine about all the ways they are victimized. Liberals are indoctrinating their kids, immigrants are taking their jobs, Jews are taking their money. Somehow all the “inferiors” within society are harming the lives of the “superior” fascists.
Fascists have trouble with logic and reasoning, but they do support law and order – until that is inconvenient, and then the law is just another force conspiring against the rightful owners of the nation.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla