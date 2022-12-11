If you are over 50 years old and are interested in lifelong learning, you have a wonderful opportunity to do so via the Quest Program at Walla Walla Community College. I encourage you to look at the course catalog. You can see it by going online at https://www.wwcc.edu/community/quest/. You can also call the college for information at 509 527-4331.
Winter offerings begin in January, but you can register for classes beginning Dec. 13. Class offerings vary from quarter to quarter, but often include literature, history and culture, computer tech, cooking, art, anthropology, astronomy, current events, etc.
There will be a Quest social at 1 p.m. Dec.14 at WWCC, where you can meet the winter quarter instructors, hear about their classes, enjoy a glass of WW wine and register for classes. Many of the instructors are retired teachers and/or college professors and are adept at communicating with their students. They enjoy sharing their expertise with students like you who are enthusiastic about learning and participating. Classes are relatively inexpensive; scholarships are available.
Walla Walla is one of few communities in the state which have this opportunity. I encourage you to take advantage of it.
Jim Briggs
Walla Walla