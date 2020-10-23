Linda and I support Danielle Garbe Reser for the Washington 16th Legislative District Senate seat. Her local, national and international experiences bring an exceptional strength to support the needs of all of us in the Walla Walla area.
We need a senator who will have direct access to the legislative leadership. We need a senator who can advocate for our community and build consensus for positive change.
As an emergency physician, I saw the inequities of our current health care system every day. Danielle will fight to improve access and stop efforts to block insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.
She will advocate for improved children’s services. She’ll listen to and think hard about land, water and energy use and concerns.
Let’s vote in our own best interests! Danielle will vote in our best interests too.
Gregory A. Brown, M.D.
College Place