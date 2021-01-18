Let's put needles in arms!
How many vaccine doses does Walla Walla County have for group 1B? What's the plan and how difficult will it be?
Let me suggest a "mass vaccination" plan. If we have 1,000 doses we split those and create two sites: The old ShopKo parking lot and the WWCC parking lot.
You drive up to the outdoor tents — have your ID verified and photographed, get the shot and your certificate, and drive off.
You can have people giving shots on both sides of the car. A follow up is scheduled in three weeks for those who have a certificate with the same drive by method.
So now the discussion starts about whether or not this is fair to someone who has to take Valley Transit, or is in a wheelchair.
Folks — my idea will get those shots quickly done — and at least it's a plan. The fact that we haven't heard anything is disappointing.
Bruce W. Johnson
Walla Walla