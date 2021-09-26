A writer from Prescott stated, “my medical needs should be my choice”. For most medical decisions, I would agree. However, the coronavirus is highly contagious, and the anti-vax community chooses to ignore this fact. If one becomes infected, okay fine, that resulted from a personal choice not to protect oneself. But now it is possible to infect a few more people — who will it be? Someone one lives with? A child? A co-worker? Someone in church? Someone in line at the grocery?

I am mystified by their version of choice, which could rob others of their choice to remain healthy.

Please, let's think of those we care about, not just ourselves.

Note to first responders who won’t get a shot: Please don’t come to my aid. To our county commissioners: Please support the medical experts like Dr. Mark Haugen and Dr. Daniel Kaminsky. The sooner more people are vaccinated, the sooner our businesses, our schools and our hospitals can enjoy some normalcy.

Diane Alexander

Walla Walla

