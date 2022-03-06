Kudos for the inside look at a fourth grade class, their “wall of wonder” and the year of the tiger as reported on by Annie Charnley Eveland in the Feb. 20 edition of the U-B.
Helping students appreciate differences helps them connect with others and learn tolerance. The wall of wonder gives air to student questions and thoughts.
An interesting topic in our democracy could be looking at current problems like the housing crisis and hunger. Teaching students the process of communicating with their representatives, asking questions and giving opinions would take the mystery out of our democracy.
Senator Murray once spent most of her coffee meeting one time listening to a 12 year old and his ideas, and she is not unique is welcoming input from children and adults. Our democracy depends on active citizens, so let’s teach our children how it works.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish