It’s time to have meaningful dialogue about the need for affordable housing in our community.
Affordable housing means stability for families and community members; home ownership is one of the best ways to build financial comfort. The availability of affordable housing attracts families to help support our schools and businesses. Many local employers have difficulty attracting qualified, quality employees when housing is at a premium.
Rents and home prices in our region have increased faster than incomes. In Walla Walla County, the median home resale value increased from $174,700 in 2013 to $249,300 in 2018, a 43% increase over five years; whereas median wages in Walla Walla County increased 17% over the same five-year period.
A home is affordable when housing costs do not exceed 30% of pre-tax income. Renters in our region are particularly cost burdened. In Prescott, 81% of renter households are housing cost-burdened, 52% of renter households in Waitsburg and Walla Walla are cost-burdened; 46% of renter households in Dayton are cost burdened; 43% of renter households in Milton Freewater are cost burdened.
Community Council of Walla Walla, on behalf of the entire Walla Walla Valley, has brought Valley stakeholders together to examine and recommend solutions to increase the availability of affordable housing in our communities.
The work is focusing on the creation of Community Land Trusts; a CLT is a nonprofit organization that owns land and develops housing for the purpose of creating permanently affordable homes. Homes on CLT land are owned or rented by households, and the land, which is owned by the CLT, is leased to the residents for a modest fee.
The heart of a CLT is the creation of homes that provide sustainable home ownership opportunities for generations of individuals and families whose housing needs are not met by the traditional market. CLT homes remain permanently affordable, including for all subsequent homebuyers.
Please join us for a free, live Zoom event on Jan. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. All community members in Columbia, Walla Walla counties and Milton-Freewater are invited to learn more about this important new initiative.
Register in advance for this town hall at bit.ly/2XgB23j
Joy Marie Smith
Waitsburg