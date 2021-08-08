Imagine Coach Pete Carroll announcing the Seahawks won’t watch game film because it’s divisive and makes players feel bad. He’d be laughed at for such insecure, foolish thinking, right? We know that every person, team and organization improves by engaging their mistakes and trying to get better.
Unfortunately, the same kind of insecure, fearful thinking is being used by political candidates. School board candidate Zana Carver states she wants to “reprimand” teachers who teach “divisive” lessons. “Divisive” is code for critical race theory. Mostly, CRT is being used as a scare tactic by Republican social media managers — they’ve admitted exactly that. At its core, all CRT means is that individuals doing good or bad things doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story about institutional problems around race in a country. Just like watching only plays run well doesn’t tell you how the whole game went.
We’re a young country. Like the best teams, we need to embrace opportunities to learn from mistakes. Civics education is important, but only if we are willing to watch our “game film” openly. Let’s stop trying to be “great again.” Like the best teams, let’s study our history honestly and focus on getting better.
Brian Gabbard
Walla Walla