For months, social media has been flooded with rumors that the COVID-19 vaccines kill more people than they save. At times, articles advancing this belief appear believable.
So, let's ask how you could definitively address the question: Do the new vaccines kill people?
You would start by matching a large group of people, of all ages, into vaccinated and not vaccinated groups, observe them for several months and find out what happens.
This study was done, and can be found in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, with 11 million members of 7 health care organizations. People who died due to Covid-19 were excluded from the study. So, did more people die in the vaccinated group? No. Actually, the not-vaccinated died at more than twice the rate of the vaccinated. Why? We don't know, yet. But, clearly, the vaccines are not killing people.
I was relieved to get my vaccinations and booster. I hope you will be too.
Eric Jauhiainen, M.D.
Walla Walla