Rarely do we have the privilege of reading an opinion letter to the U-B as concisely worded as Gerald Steinhauer’s accurate analysis of the GOP on June 8.
After 75 years as a conservative Republican, I have finally resigned. I can no longer support racist bigotry, voter suppression, conspiracy theories and abject devotion to the most despicable and corrupt individual ever elected to the highest office in our land. It is impossible to enumerate the lies Donald Trump has told his followers including his insane belief the last election was ”stolen” from him.
Here’s the truth: Our democratic process has not been lost. The violent Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last January are being arrested. The election was fair, and Trump lost that election. He will not be restored to the presidency. Recounting of votes will not change legitimate election results and are wasting taxpayer’s funds.
My urgent plea is for everyone to accept the election outcome, reject the rantings of a lunatic and insist that your congressional representatives return to reason, truth and rational discourse. Let's put a stop to this madness before our precious republic is lost forever.
Al Van Cleave
Walla Walla