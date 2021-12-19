In about 10 years or so, plus or minus, the Highway 12 freeway in western Walla Walla County will be complete to the Wallula Gap on the Columbia River.
About 20 or so years ago, a bunch of Walla Walla Valley historians, some of whom are not with us now, such as Walt Gary, had a dream. That dream was to establish a turn-out in the area of Wallula describing the history and significance of the Wallula Gap and our valley itself with murals and verbage.
It was presented to the Walla Walla County Commissioners at the time but was put on hold until some future date when the the road project would be complete.
Some may have been involved in the project itself and may still have the paperwork and plans for the turn-out. (I cannot find mine.)
Yes, we have about 10 years or so to go, maybe less, but I would think that the time is now to revisit this project and maybe improve on the original project design.
Steve Plucker
Prescott