Do we as a country realize that we are in the swift water rapids of an ominous upcoming civil war?
We must have forgotten that 600,000 people died in our first Civil War. Democrats are not always right in their thinking and policies and by the same token neither are Republicans. The beauty of our two party system is a compromise of beliefs.
Without the blending of ideals, a civil democratic society cannot exist. No governmental agenda can survive internal strife.
Come on fellow citizens let’s not let polarization divide and conquer us! Lets face the challenges together as one great and strong unit.
Steven Leroy Rusch
Walla Walla