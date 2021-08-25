In the U-B's lead article on August 22, Sheila Hagar gave readers a well-researched and balanced account of a recent 3-minute airing by National Public Radio which tried to cast a slur over the entire Walla Walla community and in particular our public health officer.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky and his predecessor Meghan DeBolt are first-rate, diligent health professionals who have been leading their under-funded, hard-working department and laboring tirelessly as this community and the world navigates a public health nightmare. They deserve our admiration, praise, trust and cooperation.
The response of our institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals to control and eliminate COVID-19 here has overall been positive and energetic. But we still have work to do. People are still suffering and dying here from what has become a preventable illness. That doesn’t make sense. Let us not allow unfounded fears, erroneous information from poor sources, or an irresponsible sound bite, to distract us from our public responsibility to control COVID in the Walla Walla Valley.
Paul L. McLain, MD
Walla Walla